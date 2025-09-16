Old Amazon Motel re-opens as permanent supportive housing in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former motel on Miracle Mile has been transformed into housing for people experiencing homelessness.

The City of Tucson celebrated the opening of the old Amazon Motel Tuesday, unveiling 30 studio apartments that include a bed, stovetop, refrigerator and bathroom. The project is designed to provide stability and long-term support for residents.

“This is about creating more opportunity for people who are unhoused or at risk of losing their home,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero. “These 30 units become part of the affordable housing units that are lined up as part of our broader strategy.”

The City partnered with El Pueblo Housing Development and Old Pueblo Community Services to operate the property. Residents will receive wraparound support including case management, health services and job readiness help.

“Every person who lives here will have a plan,” said Housing and Community Development Director Ann Chanecka. “Those services will be tailored to the needs of that individual.”

The opening comes as the latest Point-in-Time Count identified 2,218 people experiencing homelessness in Pima County on a single night in January 2025. The report showed unsheltered homelessness dropped 23 percent since 2022, while sheltered homelessness rose as more people moved indoors.

City leaders say the Amazon Motel is only the first phase. Right next door, construction is planned for the Amazon Flats — nearly 60 additional apartments. That project will also revive the motel’s iconic neon sign, bringing the total number of units on the site to almost 90.

The project was funded with $6.2 million from the Arizona Department of Housing’s Hotels to Housing grant program, along with additional contributions from Pima County and the City of Tucson.

The mayor says these continued efforts to address housing across Tucson will get people "into a stable situation" and "help them find a job, hopefully, and find a future where they can thrive in our community."