Humane Society brings new meaning to M.A.S.H: Mobile Animal Surgery Hospital

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pet owners in Tucson know their four-legged companions are part of the family. Now, a new mobile veterinary unit at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona is helping ensure more animals receive timely medical care when they need it most.

The organization officially introduced its Mobile Animal Surgery Hospital, or MASH unit, during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday. The unit is designed to function as a triage and treatment center, allowing veterinary staff to diagnose and monitor animals in a more efficient and collaborative space.

“I’m here with Laney at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona, and we’re inside of Max’s MASH unit,” KGUN9 reporter Eddie Celaya said during a tour of the facility. “It’s a new veterinary unit that aims to help animals just like Laney!”

Laney, a 6-year-old pit bull, is one of the many animals already benefiting from the expanded services. She arrived at the shelter in rough condition.

“She came in as a stray, she looked like she had recently had puppies, she was having some trouble walking,” said Dr. Karyn Carlson, chief veterinarian at the Humane Society.

Through the new unit, Laney received diagnostic testing and treatment. “She got some blood work, she got some x-rays, and she’s got some pretty bad arthritis in her elbows,” Carlson said. “She has a hard time getting around, but we’re taking care of that.”

The MASH unit was funded entirely through community support, including a major individual contribution and a successful fundraising campaign.

“We had a single generous donor who provided roughly $50,000, and then just over 300 donors on Giving Tuesday last December who gave about $80,000 to make this all possible,” said CEO Kristin Barney.

The upgraded facility also improves how veterinary teams care for animals during procedures and recovery. “Our medical team was able to sit in there with him while they were doing other things, and watch him,” Carlson said, referring to Romeo, a Pomeranian who became the first patient treated in the new unit after being hit by a car. “Where as before, we didn’t have a place where we could exist together.”

The unit is named after Max, a therapy dog known for his work comforting people throughout the community. His owner, Denise Cahalan, said the recognition is meaningful.

“It’s a big deal because it validates the work that he’s done as a therapy dog and bringing healing to the people that we go see,” Cahalan said.

Humane Society officials say the MASH unit will serve not only cats and dogs but also smaller pets such as rabbits and hamsters, expanding access to care for a wide range of animals across Southern Arizona.

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