Homing Project pushes to double its Tucson micro homes as Northside neighbors raise expansion concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Homing Project is seeking city approval to expand its micro home community for people experiencing homelessness in the Keeling neighborhood from 10 units to as many as 20, a move organizers say will help address the housing crisis.

Kris Olson-Garwal, the organization's founder, and Luis Adame, its manager, submitted a 100-foot special exception procedure notice to Tucson's Planning and Development Services, asking the agency to allow more homes to be built on the property in the Keeling neighborhood on the city's northside.

"Our goal is to get people off the street, get them treated for whatever ails them, get them trained if they need it for a job that pays a living wage," Olson-Garwal said.

The micro homes are 64-square-foot spaces equipped with air conditioning, beds, and storage. The mini neighborhood will also include communal showers, a kitchen, and 24-hour security.

Case managers from Catholic Community Services will be on-site to connect residents with resources.

The project plans to launch at the end of the month, with the first residents being young women and domestic violence survivors.

Adame believes the expansion would go beyond simply providing shelter.

"It will bring a sense of community to individuals who are homeless," Adame said. "To have a roof over their head and also be able to supply food for them as well while they're here."

Not everyone in the community is on board with the expansion. Jane Evans, who owns a nursery and a house near the site, is worried about the impact 20 micro homes would have on the Keeling neighborhood.

"They should stick with their original 10 and see if they can handle it," Evans said. "They need to see if they actually have the wherewithal to be able to get these people on their feet, off their addiction, get them some education, and really give them a step forward."

Evans also raised concerns about potential overcrowding.

"If all of a sudden you have 20 people outside in the space that was really designated for 10, you're doubling your problem. You just are losing your space," Evans said.

She's not alone; Keeling neighbor Laurie Clark joins Evans and a group of 15 neighbors who sent a letter asking the city to reconsider the expansion.

"It's things like that that are a concern that instead of our peaceful, quiet neighborhood," Clark said.

Clark also brought up concerns about the noise and impact this may bring to the community, sharing her worries on parking in Keeling, with the new amount of volunteers, residents, street lights, and overall foot traffic an expansion would bring.

"It's gonna suddenly feel like we have businesses plop smack in the middle of the neighborhood," Clark said.

The city is taking community feedback on the potential expansion as part of the review process. Adame said working with future residents on their social needs would also be a key part of the effort.

"It would be very important for us to work with these individuals in developing their social needs again, how to get along pretty much with other residents," Adame said. "Hopefully, we will build that trust that is needed in the neighborhood and no issues will arise."