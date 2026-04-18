Micro Homes Making A Big Difference: The Homing Project builds Micro-Houses to tackle city housing crisis

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit is building a village of tiny, temporary homes on the Northside to help tackle homelessness and provide a safe place for people to stay.

The Homing Project is assembling 10 micro-homes to assist individuals while the city faces a housing crisis.

Instead of experiencing homelessness, the transitional homes provide unhoused individuals warm beds, air conditioning, security, and privacy. The micro-homes will give people a safe place in the short term while permanent housing is built.

Arnie Adler, a volunteer for The Homing Project, says this is the first step to creating long-term solutions for homelessness in Tucson.

"We need to start providing affordable housing, and this is a start," Adler said.

Adler says it's painful seeing members of his community suffering through homelessness, and he volunteers his time, hoping these micro homes can help.

"It bothers me to see people without somewhere to live, somewhere to enjoy themselves, or make money if they have a job," Adler said. "I wanted to work somewhere we can make a difference," Adler said.

The premade homes, which can be put in place in an hour and potentially moved to various locations across Pima County, feature a warm bed, AC units and heating systems, and storage to put personal belongings.

The village will also feature community bathrooms, showers, and a shared kitchen.

However, Joan Hall, who serves on the board of directors for The Homing Project, says the initiative is about more than just shelter.

"Here they'll get social services, job training, and addiction counseling. We hope that will help them move into affordable housing," Hall said.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors says the county still needs more than 6,000 affordable housing units to turn the housing crisis around.

The Southern Arizona Land Trust (SALT) is working with the Homing Project to build on this plot of land on the Northside.

SALT Executive Director Gregg Sasse believes that these temporary housing units offer more resources that get people off the streets and into safety, while more permanent, affordable housing is built.

"It's going to help a lot of people. There's a great need for transitional housing during the rough economic times that we're experiencing," Sasse said.

The Homing Project says the village is aiming to open in August, with the first batch of residents being domestic violence survivors. The nonprofit says more villages are being planned.