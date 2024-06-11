Here's what we know about the future of the Foothills Mall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A new hotel is coming to "Uptown," the rebranding of the Foothills Mall.

Bourn Companies, the company leading the big revitalization project, just announced a Tempo by Hilton will join the new housing developments currently under construction.

The new hotel will bring 150 hotel rooms to the area as the fourth location in the U.S. The brand focuses on bringing guests a feel of the surrounding locations. According to Bourn Companies' press release, this hotel will highlight Tucson's culture, while emphasizing a modern, healthy, fast-paced lifestyle for travelers.

The "Uptown" project's full completion is expected to go into the 2030s. This first phase, which includes the hotel and housing developments, is expected to be complete by the end of 2026.

“It will include a structured parking deck, the first residential building, the first hotel, and a bunch of ground floor retail,” said Dillon Walker, a representative of Bourn Companies.

The construction of the hotel will start at the end of this year. The ongoing redevelopment has blocked off the connecting roads between parking lots for businesses that remain open. For VN Nails in the North Plaza, it's slowed business.

“Luckily we still have regulars,” said co-owner Hanh Nguyen. She moved into the unit in July 2023. Knowing there was ongoing construction, it's something she'd been expecting.

Dillon Walker with Bourn Companies said, “We are trying to mitigate it as much as possible, but any redevelopment is going to face these challenges, and we just try to keep active communication with the tenants about what's going on.”

For Nguyen, "“I'm very, very excited. I can't wait because I know there's going to be lots of people, hotels and residents.”

As far as what else is to come to "Uptown," Bourn Companies is still planning the future of the Foothills Mall.