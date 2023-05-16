New space with 'urban feel' coming to former Foothills Mall location

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Much of the Foothills Mall has been demolished. Now, the site developers will work to bring a new concept to the corner of Ina Road and La Cholla Boulevard.

The new project is called Uptown. I spoke with developer Don Bourn today, and he gave me some insight about what the completed project is expected to look like.

"It's going to be more of an urban feel," says Bourn. "We're building more of an urban grid system that's walkable—it creates a sense of discovery."

The mixed-use development will include not only the businesses befitting a former mall, but also housing and hotels.

"We'll have probably 15 or 20 different types of food and beverage establishments," Bourn tells me. "Still have a lot of retail, but we're really going to focus on health, wellness, fitness, and to incorporate that into people's lifestyle."

We were out at the site discussing the Uptown project that is set to be rolled out in phases.

Phase 1 is set to be completed by summer of 2025.

"This is an opportunity to do something upscale that really creates a nod for our city. That's why we are calling it uptown. We have downtown and uptown which can be a great destination for the whole community," says Bourn.

The 1.2 million square foot area will take about 4 to 5 years to fully complete.

