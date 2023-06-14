Foothills Mall demolition complete

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Foothills Mall demolition is finishing up this week.

The construction team tells KGUN 9 they're planning to begin work on the new residential and retail project—named the Uptown—in early September.

In a previous conversation with developer Don Bourn of Bourn Companies, Heidi Alagha learned more about the mix-use space to come.

"We'll have probably 15 or 20 different types of food and beverage establishments," Bourn said back in May. "Still have a lot of retail, but we're really going to focus on health, wellness, fitness, and to incorporate that into people's lifestyle."

The Uptown will include a five-story complex with 157 apartments above the new of retail space.

That should wrap up between July and September of 2025.

In addition to residential and retail space, the former indoor mall location will have a new hotel. Construction on the hotel should begin at a later date.

PREVIOUS TEAM COVERAGE:

