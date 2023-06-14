Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Foothills Mall demolition complete

Construction on new project to begin in September
The northwest side mall has been all but torn down--remnants of the structure include the AMC theater and the Barnes &amp; Noble Booksellers, which developers say will remain as new builds are constructed around them.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-13 21:47:40-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Foothills Mall demolition is finishing up this week.

The construction team tells KGUN 9 they're planning to begin work on the new residential and retail project—named the Uptown—in early September.

In a previous conversation with developer Don Bourn of Bourn Companies, Heidi Alagha learned more about the mix-use space to come.

"We'll have probably 15 or 20 different types of food and beverage establishments," Bourn said back in May. "Still have a lot of retail, but we're really going to focus on health, wellness, fitness, and to incorporate that into people's lifestyle."

The Uptown will include a five-story complex with 157 apartments above the new of retail space.

That should wrap up between July and September of 2025.

In addition to residential and retail space, the former indoor mall location will have a new hotel. Construction on the hotel should begin at a later date.

PREVIOUS TEAM COVERAGE:

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch on your favorite streaming device live or on-demand 24/7!