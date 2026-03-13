Food Rooted in the Community: Keeling Community Garden feeds the Northside

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A community garden on Tucson's northside has been helping feed local families for more than 15 years — and organizers say it can keep growing and fighting food insecurity for years to come.

The Keeling Community Garden, home to 16 families growing food for themselves and their neighbors, is expanding with a new pollinator garden and additional plots. Nonprofits across the city help keep the garden thriving.

Emma Muir is one of the gardeners who grows food there for herself and her friends.

"I did community gardening in college, and when COVID started, I thought, hey — it's a great thing to get back into because you learn a lot growing with other people," Muir said.

With rising grocery prices, Muir said the garden offers an affordable, eco-friendly alternative to shopping.

"It's pretty inexpensive to grow here compared to shopping. I can support myself, plan ahead, can food, make meals — and share that with the community," Muir said.

Extra food from the garden is shared with those in need throughout the community.

"A lot of people feel uncertainty — economy, personal life. Growing your own food is a crazy important skill," Muir said.

Robin Motzer, who works on community gardens across Tucson with the Sustainable Tucson Habitat Restoration Committee, said gardens like Keeling do more than feed people — they also benefit the environment.

"You can see the amount of food grown here. It doesn't take a lot of land, but look how it transforms it — healthy soil that will bring life for many years," Motzer said.

Motzer said expanding the garden model citywide could eliminate food insecurity altogether.

"That's another reason why it's so important. If we had them in every community, school, park — we'd have zero food issues," Motzer said.

The garden does have open plots for anyone wanting to grow their own food in their community. More information on how to apply for your own plot can be found on Sustainable Tucson's website.