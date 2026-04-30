E-15 gasoline goes on sale Friday, but experts warn it could damage older vehicles

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona drivers will have a new, cheaper gasoline option at the pump starting Friday. But local mechanics and AAA are urging caution before filling up with E-15.

The EPA's move to add E-15 gasoline to pumps is aimed at lowering costs for drivers, but the higher ethanol blend comes with risks — particularly for older vehicles.

Harold English, a veteran who said high gas prices are already forcing him to think twice about where he drives, is skeptical of the change.

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"Ethanol has its usefulness, but I think going up anything higher than a 10% blend is bad," English said.

Local mechanics warn the higher blend could damage older vehicles, especially by impacting interior lubrication. Cars older than 2001 are the most impacted.

Mechanics also say E-15 burns faster than regular gas, which could wipe out any savings at the pump.

Newer cars may handle E-15 more easily thanks to advanced engine technology, but long-term effects are still unknown.

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Doug Johnson of AAA explained that E-15 is not entirely new to the market.

"E-15, it's also known as unleaded 88. It's usually allowed in the winter months when the winter blend is in effect," Johnson said.

AAA says E-15 will be offered in addition to the typical 3 gas choices, but many Arizona gas stations aren't equipped for that. Johnson noted the limited nature of the roll out.

"It is a temporary waiver so they will allow it for a month or a couple of months at a time," Johnson said.

The Renewable Fuels Association says E-15 is cleaner for the environment, potentially cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 40 to 50 percent.

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Pumps with specialized E-15 pumps in Tucson are limited to none.

Despite those benefits, drivers like English aren't willing to pay less if it risks damaging their vehicles.

"Ethanol is a derivative of corn and corn is mostly water with a little bit of sugar in it," English said.

The waiver is temporary and lasts 20 days. AAA recommends drivers check their owner's manual before pumping E-15 into their cars.

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