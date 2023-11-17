Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Deputies looking into 'serious injuries' incident at Centennial Elementary

police siren light
FILE
police siren light
Posted at 3:55 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 18:42:11-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating an incident at Centennial Elementary School which involved serious injuries.

Deputies say there is no threat to the public.

Stay with KGUN 9 for further details.

——-
Bivian Contreras is a real-time editor for KGUN 9. Bivian graduated from the University of Arizona School of Journalism with a Bachelor's degree in Journalism with an emphasis in Broadcast and is currently pursuing a degree in Broadcast Operational Meteorology. Share your story ideas and important issues with Bivian by emailing bivian.contreras@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Arizona Basketball 2023-24 Season Preview

Eastside News

Sign up to donate