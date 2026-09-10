TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson residents who drive along Fairview Avenue say the road is long overdue for repairs — and they're backing the city's plan to fix it.

CLICK HERE FOR THE NUTS AND BOLTS OF THE PROJECT: Tucson plans safety and accessibility upgrades along 2.5-mile Fairview Avenue corridor

A look at Fairview Avenue: Tucson residents share feedback on proposed Fairview Avenue modernization project

The city is moving forward with a 2.5-mile modernization project along Fairview Avenue, stretching from Grant Road to Wetmore. The plan includes adding sidewalks, crosswalks and a safer bike lane.

Al Colburn and Armando Carrasco both live near Fairview and drive on it regularly. They say the road's condition has become a serious problem.

"The road is in disrepair," Colburn said.

Marc Monroy

"You drive and you're jumping and jumping," Carrasco said.

Colburn described the potholes as a hazard even for larger vehicles.

"Those potholes will swallow your whole tire. I have a four-wheel and I still watch out for potholes," Colburn said.

The road suffers from a tight corridor, cracks, potholes and a lack of safe walkable and bikeable pathways. Walking through the more residential stretches of Fairview.

I walked along Fairview myself noticing the absence of sidewalks and bike trails — even though many cyclists use the road as part of their regular routes.

Marc Monroy

Carrasco acknowledged the project will bring some disruption but said it's worth it.

"It's necessary but a lot of people will be bothered, there'll be more blocked roads but I say we need it to better the city," Carrasco said.

He added that the addition of sidewalks is something the area has needed for along time.

"This is a good thing because a lot of roads don't have sidewalks," Carrasco said.

Marc Monroy

Both Colburn and Carrasco agree the work needs to happen.

"There's a lot of road here that needs help," Colburn said.

Residents who want to weigh in on the project can share feedback through the city's website. A public meeting is also scheduled for Saturday morning at Flowing Wells High School.

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