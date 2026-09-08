Tucson plans safety and accessibility upgrades along 2.5-mile Fairview Avenue corridor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The city of Tucson is planning a series of safety and infrastructure improvements along a 2.5-mile stretch of Fairview Avenue, running from Grant Road to Wetmore Road.

Tucson plans Fairview Avenue safety and bike lane upgrades

The project aims to make the corridor safer while also addressing pavement conditions and pedestrian access. Planned improvements include protected bike lanes, new sidewalks, ADA accessibility upgrades to existing sidewalks, and enhancements to street lighting and crossings.

The city is now seeking community feedback, with two open houses scheduled this week at Flowing Wells High School.

The first is Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. The second is Saturday from 9 to 11 a.m. Residents can review proposed roadway options and meet with the project team at both events.

Those who cannot attend in person can still provide input through the project website.

WEBSITE: CLICK HERE

The city said community input has already shaped the current plans. Initial outreach began in spring 2026 and included surveys and an online comment map.

The project is funded through voter-approved programs, including Tucson Delivers Strong Connections and Tucson Delivers Safe Streets funding. Additional pavement funds were set aside by the mayor and city council for collector street improvements.

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