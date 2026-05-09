Woman recalls caring for hantavirus patients in New Mexico decades before illness was widely known

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Joyce Gibson worked as a certified nurse aid at a hospital in Gallup, New Mexico in the mid-to-late 1970s.

The hospital she worked at was the Rehoboth Christian next to the Navajo Nation. Gibson says it also served as a ministry to the Navajo.

She says one night while helping in a medical surgical unit, she was assigned to care for a very sick woman from the Navajo Nation.

"She was a very sweet person, and she was a Navajo woman. I sat with her all night," Gibson said. "She had a really high fever, she'd kind of go unconscious for a little bit and then come to and then pass out again just from the high fever."

At the time, Gibson says medical staff were still trying to understand what they were dealing with.

"Everybody was scared," Gibson said.

As more patients became sick, Gibson says federal health officials stepped in to help investigate what she says was later connected to early hantavirus cases.

"They gave me a bunch of shots to try to prevent my from getting it. I never got it," Gibson said.

Now decades later, and living in Tucson, Gibson says those moments inside the hospital are coming back to her as state health officials monitor a passenger from Arizona who was aboard a cruise ship linked to hantavirus.

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"Well, a lot of people are very afraid. I mean, after COVID, we're all freaky when it comes to something new. You know, it's normal to be scared about stuff like that," Gibson said.

Gibson says she hopes sharing her story encourages people to stay informed and seek medical attention when symptoms appear.

"You feel like you have the flu, really bad case of the flu. But it's not the flu. If you have any of those symptoms, you need to see your doctor right away," Gibson said.

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