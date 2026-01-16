Weekly protests continue against Congressman Juan Ciscomani

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Protesters have gathered weekly since March at the corner of Pima and Swan in Midtown Tucson, where Rep. Juan Ciscomani's office is located, demanding a face-to-face meeting with the congressman over his recent votes supporting President Trump's policies.

On Thursday, about 25 people, including members of the Legislative District 18 Democrats, expressed opposition to Ciscomani's vote in favor of Trump's "Big Beautiful Bill," particularly its healthcare provisions.

"Juan Ciscomani misrepresents his work in Washington," said Jim Lewison with Legislative District 18 Democrats.

Emma LaPlant, a protester, criticized the congressman's loyalty, saying, "He's not loyal to Arizona. He's loyal to Donald Trump."

The protesters are particularly concerned about the bill's impact on healthcare coverage. According to the Congressional Budget Office, the legislation reduced Medicaid spending by approximately $700 billion.

Lewison warned about the financial impact on constituents, saying, "They're going to be feeling that very directly in their pocketbooks when their costs go up."

Ciscomani has defended the bill's work requirements for Medicaid recipients, stating in May to KGUN that "It makes sense for everyone when you say, 'hey lets have some work requirements for the able-bodied adults,' that they're able to work, they're in working age, they don't have dependents, they don't have kids that depend on them. So that we can protect it for the single moms, those with disabilities."

The Big Beautiful Bill would also allocate over $46 billion toward border wall construction. It also puts $4 billion towards hiring 3,000 Border Patrol agents and 5,000 new customs officers.

Ciscomani has supported this provision, saying, "It also addresses the technology piece. That's why the wall needs to be finished. These are all things that we need to tackle it all at once."

Some protesters expressed environmental concerns about the border wall construction and its impact on wildlife.

"It makes me want to cry. The earth didn't do anything to us. She just gives stuff to us man," LaPlant said.

When contacted for comment, Ciscomani's office referred to a previous statement: "Any time constituents want to stop by our office and express their opinions they are welcome. We are happy to hear their concerns and we are willing to engage in civil productive dialogue."

However, protesters said they have been unable to secure a meeting with the congressman despite months of requests.

"Meet with your constituents. We've been trying since March to have a face to face meeting with him," Lewison said.

Ciscomani's office maintains that they have a sign-up sheet available daily for constituents who want to speak with staff, and they report that none of the protesters have used this option.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."