‘We are people, we have rights’: Tucson residents describe years of neglect as AG sues apartment owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing the owners and managers of three Tucson apartment complexes over air conditioning failures and dangerous living conditions — and residents say the problems have been building for years.

Mayes' statement reads in part:

"The ongoing neglect Dasmen Residential and Luxford Living continue to display by failing to supply adequate air conditioning to residents at Sedona Springs, Sienna Ridge, and Summit Ridge puts residents' lives at serious risk, especially during extreme summer heat."

All three properties have struggled to cool units to the required Pima County standard of 80 degrees Fahrenheit or less, often exceeding 90 degrees, according to the lawsuit.

READ MORE: Arizona AG sues owners of 3 Tucson apartment complexes over AC problems

The complaint also alleges a pattern of problems dating back to at least 2023, including broken windows, water and gas issues, structural problems, and pest infestations.

Amy, one tenant at Sienna Ridge, located on 22nd Street and Craycroft Road in midtown, who asked to be identified only as Amy out of fear of retaliation, has lived at the complex for six years. She said when she first moved in, it was great, then after a few years, there was a major decline.

She said the conditions have gotten worse than what they were last year.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Poor conditions plague residents at Midtown apartment complex

"Still people dealing with no hot water, no air, no air conditioning, biohazards with not having a toilet for 10 days, water damaged ceilings and a homeless population that does not seem to want to go away," Amy said.

She said safety is a big issue for her and other residents.

"Somebody tried to break into my apartment. Luckily my husband heard it and he got up and chased the person away. I put in a work order to have the window fixed and was told they're not going to fix it," Amy said. "I have pictures of stuff when we come home and find people making drug deals, people passed out. We have security now in the daytime and the nighttime, and it feels like they're just chasing the same people over and over out because the people still come back."

She says she's called law enforcement to report the crime too.

"I got a log of how many times I've called the police to come here, just this year, 12 times," Amy said.

She adds that residents have also been unable to use the pool this year, as it is locked up.

"This year, we have not been able to use the pool whatsoever. We've been told everything from this needs to get fixed, oh, we need to have the city come out and check it," Amy said.

Another resident walked KGUN 9 through her unit, where the kitchen sink does not drain, the garbage disposal does not work, and the pantry door is broken. She said her toilet was out of service for 10 days. When she reported the issue to management, she said they did not fix it promptly, and when maintenance eventually came, they left the unit with feces present for hours.

Amy said it's also hit or miss when using the laundry room.

"Sometimes we can't use our laundry room because people go in and they cut the cords for the copper," Amy said.

Despite the lawsuit, Amy is skeptical the changes will last.

"I'm going to be the Debbie Downer. I think they're going to fix it and then they're going to let it go back to the same place because this company does not care," Amy said.

She said residents deserve better treatment.

"We are people, we have rights. And I feel like our rights are being stepped on. We're being threatened, we're being talked to like we're less than pond scum. It's not fun. It's not fair," Amy said.

Amy says despite the unfair treatment from management, the maintenance workers did try their best to make things right.

"Now, I will give props. It's not the maintenance. It's the management. Maintenance has taken money out of their own pocket to fix things and they can't give the receipts to the office because they won't get reimbursed because they're like, oh, you didn't have prior authority," Amy mentioned. "But since all of this has happened, the majority of our maintenance has quit."

In addition to requiring repairs to comply with Arizona law, the attorney general's complaint seeks restitution and civil penalties for the harm caused to residents.

Attorney General Mayes is seeking a permanent injunction requiring the owners and operators of all three properties to make necessary repairs and barring them from renting to Arizona consumers until their units meet legal requirements. The complaint also seeks restitution and civil penalties for the harm caused to residents.

Dasmen Residential did not respond to a request for comment.

If you believe you have been the victim of consumer fraud, you can file a consumer complaint by visiting the Attorney General's website.

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