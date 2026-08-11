Arizona AG sues owners of 3 Tucson apartment complexes over AC problems

Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes is suing the owners and managers of three Tucson apartment complexes, alleging tenants have been left without adequate air conditioning during extreme summer heat.

The lawsuit involves Sedona Springs, Sienna Ridge and Summit Ridge, which have more than 1,000 units combined.

According to the Attorney General's Office, tenants at all three properties have struggled to keep their apartments at or below Pima County's required 80-degree standard. Indoor temperatures have reportedly topped 90 degrees.

The state alleges half of Sedona Springs has been without central air conditioning since March, leaving tenants to rely on temporary window units that often cool only one room.

The lawsuit also alleges a pattern of other problems dating back to at least 2023, including broken windows, water and gas issues, structural problems and pest infestations.

Mayes previously sent cease-and-desist letters to the properties demanding repairs.

The lawsuit seeks court orders requiring the owners and operators to bring the apartments into compliance with state law and preventing them from renting units that don't meet legal requirements. The state is also seeking restitution for tenants and civil penalties.