Poor conditions plague residents at Midtown apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Residents of the Sienna Ridge Apartments in midtown are speaking out after poor living conditions have made it harder for them to do everyday things, like brush their teeth.

Brittney Orr said she has had no running water in the kitchen and bathroom sinks since May, so she used the tub faucet instead.

“This is where I come every day, turn this on," said Orr. "I wash my face and I brush my teeth. I have to do it over this and I’m tall, so it’s super uncomfortable, especially with the baby.”

With a baby on the way, Orr told KGUN 9 she couldn't even cook in her own kitchen.

“There’s just no water at all," Orr said. "There’s no need to see if it’s hot or cold.”

Orr was one of several tenants at Sienna Ridge Apartments who came to KGUN 9 with complaints.

I first met with Orr in July. She moved out in August, but wants people to know what she experienced at Sienna Ridge.

Orr’s next-door neighbor, Kim Arias, has been living in Sienna Ridge for about four months and is also frustrated with the conditions.

"There’s my water, no hot water, no pressure,” Arias said. “So, it’s very hard to boil water when you’re doing the dishes, and I have boiled water to take a shower.”

Meredith Hickson, said her apartment is infested with roaches. She said she's killing them constantly and even left some dead on the wall for KGUN 9 to see.

Tenants say after sending multiple emails to the leasing office and putting in work orders, there’s been no change.

I reached out to the City of Tucson’s code enforcement, who checked on Orr’s unit and confirmed her complaints stating, "The inspector met with the tenant and confirmed low water pressure at the kitchen and bathroom sinks, no hot water, and ceiling damage in the hallway, possibly related to a leak."

Since first talking with tenants in July, I met with the regional property manager in August.

She agreed to do a walk-through to see firsthand what they’re going through.

She said she’s been in contact with the owner of the property

I reached out to the owner and am still waiting for a response.

Anthony Young, Executive Director at Southern Arizona Legal Aid, said the residents have options.

"The tenant can complain to the authorities, and that’s code enforcement, or Arizona Attorney General, Kris Mayes," Young said. "The tenants can also terminate their lease; and they can move out; and they can sue the landlord for the cost of having to move.”

In order to terminate the lease, the tenant must send a notice to the landlord when they’re in breach, listing a time period to fix the problems.

"And that notice can be a 24-hour notice if it’s (for) health and safety," Young said. "It can also be a five-day notice for other types of health and safety issues; or as long as ten days for other types of issues or breaches of the lease.”

Young said the most important thing to do is to protect yourself by inspecting and touring what you’re going to rent in advance.

KGUN 9 viewers who find themselves in a similar situation can get more information at:

- The Arizona Attorney General's website

- The City of Tucson's code enforcement website

- Southern Arizona Legal Aid

