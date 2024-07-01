Midtown party shooting suspects in court

In the video player: Previous coverage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The four suspects arrested for their alleged roles in the house party shooting on 5th Street in late April are appearing in court for their arraignments Monday, July 1.

Three 17-year-olds, Tevion Beale, Marcus Williams and Akeem Alvarez, are suspected of shooting at party-goers. 18-year-old Estevan Garcia, also appearing in court today, told police he was the driver.

Many of those in attendance at the party were students at the University of Arizona. UA Sophomore Erin Jones was killed in the shooting.

