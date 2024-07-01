Watch Now
Midtown party shooting suspects in court

Arraignment today for four charged in shooting that resulted in death of 20-year-old Erin Jones
There are four young men locked in the Pima County Jail. One is 18, three of them are only 17. All of them are in there for 1st degree murder charges for a drive-by shooting that left a UA coed dead.
Posted at 12:34 PM, Jul 01, 2024

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The four suspects arrested for their alleged roles in the house party shooting on 5th Street in late April are appearing in court for their arraignments Monday, July 1.

Three 17-year-olds, Tevion Beale, Marcus Williams and Akeem Alvarez, are suspected of shooting at party-goers. 18-year-old Estevan Garcia, also appearing in court today, told police he was the driver.

Many of those in attendance at the party were students at the University of Arizona. UA Sophomore Erin Jones was killed in the shooting.

