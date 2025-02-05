Vendor market at Dunbar Pavilion works to bring African American community together

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Dunbar Pavilion is rich in history.

And as part of Black History Month, the Dunbar is hosting their second annual Community Market.

This year's event will highlight over 30 Black-owned businesses, helping them showcase their products to the community.

"If more organizations like the Dunbar don't step up and offer these types of opportunities for vendor markets, then we're probably going to see some businesses that don't succeed or don't thrive, because they may not be able to get their products on the shelves in the stores," says Freda Marshall, executive director of the Dunbar.

Last year's event saw almost 500 people come through the doors.

But Marshall thinks the warmer weather this year could lead to more people showing up.

Also, this years event is free for all the vendors because locally owned APS Digital Prints covered the tab.

As a locally owned Black business, they know all too well the challenges of getting their product out there.

"To support the community and to get everyone to come together in one place, to meet each other. There's a lot of Black businesses all over Tucson, but they don't know each other because they don't have that connectivity," says Edward Grissette.

But Marshall says, this market is just the start for supporting their community.

"Having the support of the community, but also making sure that we are strategic in the services that that we offer the black community is really important, because this is the place that they can come and feel welcome," says Marshall.

A full list of vendors can be found here.

The market is tonight from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Dunbar Pavilion.