UA students set up symbolic display for hostages taken by Hamas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students at the University of Arizona set up a display of chairs meant to symbolize each person who is being held hostage by Hamas.

On Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the University of Arizona, students set up a display with the goal of raising awareness for people being held hostage by Hamas.

There were 240 chairs, each representing someone who is held hostage. Each chair included a name and picture.

“We really want to get across these are real individuals, real kids...these are family, our friends,” said UA student Bar Naiberg.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, Hamas attacked southern Israel and took about 240 hostages to Gaza.

It hit very close to home for University of Arizona student Itay Ozer.

Ozer explained, “I had a cousin who was there in the initial attack in the rave. Luckily, he's okay. I lost some friends there. It's a hard time for all of us.”

He and other students worked to organize the event aimed at raising awareness.

“I feel like there is ignorance around the world and also in the university. We want it (display) to raise awareness and bring people to know what's going on around the world,” said Ozer. “Then we want to bring them back home as soon as we can.”

