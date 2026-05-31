Tucson's 20th annual TMC Meet Me Downtown 5K has nearly 3,000 runners racing through the city

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 3,000 runners took to the streets of downtown Tucson for the 20th annual Meet Me Downtown 5K Run.

The race, sponsored by Tucson Medical Center, is one of the biggest yet, with runners of all ages and experience levels winding through downtown on a bright and sunny day.

Runner Craig Mills said the size and energy of the event are what make it stand out.

"This race is awesome. I wish every race were this size. We love seeing this many people come out, even if it's their first run, if they're just doing it for fun." Mills said.

For Tucson Medical Center, the event is about more than just racing. TMC Assistant Vice President of Communications and Marketing Tim Bently spoke about what the sponsorship means for TMC.

"You know, one of the things that we love at TMC is getting people moving and getting them outside and being healthy," Bentley said. "So bringing them down here and creating community is just one of the things that we love."

Even younger runners got in on the action. Sylvia Conner ran the race with her friends and described what she loves about it.

"You get pumped up, and it's kind of a nice feeling because you get to feel the wind," Conner said.

With every runner moving at their own pace and chasing their own personal record, Mills said the finish line is where it all comes together.

"I always describe this as a party disguised as a 5K. This is just an awesome, awesome race. So I would recommend that anybody do this." Mills said.