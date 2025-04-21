Tucson processions set to honor Pope Francis' passing

Pope Francis died at 88 years old after devoting the last 12 years of his life as the head of the Catholic Church.

Catholic Churches around Tucson have planned special masses to honor his service, ringing the bell 88 times to represent his years of life.

On the Eastside, St. Pius X Catholic Community Church held a procession after the regularly scheduled 8:30 a.m. mass.

Later on Easter Monday, a special mass will be held by Bishop Kicanas at St. Augustine Catholic Church downtown. At noon, the church will also honor Pope Francis by sounding bells 88 times.

Bishop Kicanas released the following statement on Pope Francis' death:

It is with profound sadness, yet with Easter joy that we received word this morning of the death of Pope Francis. He believed wholeheartedly in the Lord's promise that we will rise with Him on the last day. As Francis approached the Lord, there is no doubt he was received with open arms and heard the Lord's words, "welcome good and faithful servant".



Typical of Pope Francis, his last day was among the people he loved and served so much. One could see his frailty, but his last gesture was blessing the people, caring for them, loving them. His witness throughout his life and in his final hours was being a pastor attending to his people. What a powerful witness for all of us!



Pope Francis spoke and witnessed constantly of the Lord's mercy and compassion for each of us. He reminded us in this Jubilee of Hope that our God never abandons us but stands by us, overcoming all that is unjust and evil in the world. May he rest in peace.



Today, Easter Monday, I invite you to join me at 12:00 noon Mass at St. Augustine Cathedral for the repose of the soul of our Holy Father, Francis. Today the bells of the Cathedral will sound 88 times for each year of life the Lord gave him.



In Christ, Most Rev. Gerald Kicanas

Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Tucson



On Tuesday, another mass will be held at St. Pius X Catholic Community Church, 1800 N. Camino Pio Decimo. The special mass will be at 8:30 a.m. and all are welcome to attend.