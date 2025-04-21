Most Rev. Gerald Kicanas issues statement on the death of Pope Francis

In response to the death of Pope Francis, Most Rev. Gerald Kicanas, Apostolic Administrator of the Diocese of Tucson, issued the following statement:

"It is with profound sadness, yet with Easter joy that we received word this morning of the death of Pope Francis. He believed wholeheartedly in the Lord's promise that we will rise with Him on the last day. As Francis approached the Lord, there is no doubt he was received with open arms and heard the Lord's words, "Welcome good and faithful servant".

Typical of Pope Francis, his last day was among the people he loved and served so much. One could see his frailty, but his last gesture was blessing the people, caring for them, loving them. His witness throughout his life and in his final hours was being a pastor attending to his people. What a powerful witness for all of us!

Pope Francis spoke and witnessed constantly of the Lord's mercy and compassion for each of us. He reminded us in this Jubilee of Hope that our God never abandons us but stands by us, overcoming all that is unjust and evil in the world. May he rest in peace.

Today, Easter Monday, I invite you to join me at 12:00 noon Mass at St. Augustine Cathedral for the repose of the soul of our Holy Father, Francis. Today the bells of the Cathedral will sound 88 times for each year of life the Lord gave him."

Kicanas became the Bishop of the Diocese of Tucson in 2003 and retired in 2017. He became the Apostolic Administrator, an interim bishop, following the departure of Bishop Edward J. Weisenburger earlier this year.

