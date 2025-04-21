Pope Francis, leader of Catholic Church, dies at age 88

Pope Francis, the 266th pontiff of the Roman Catholic Church, has died at the age of 88.

The Vatican announced Francis died at 7:35 a.m. on Monday, one day after Easter.

"Francis returned to the house of the Father. His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church," said Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber. "He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized. With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God."

The pope was recently released from the hospital after complications from pneumonia in both lungs.

At 9:45 AM on Easter Monday, Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, spoke these words at the Casa Santa Marta:



"Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome,… — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) April 21, 2025

Francis was born in Argentina in 1936 as Jorge Mario Bergoglio. He's the son of Italian immigrants.

As a student, he worked as a nightclub bouncer and considered a career in chemistry before entering a Jesuit school in 1958.

There, he rose through the ranks, becoming a priest, archbishop of Buenos Aires and finally a cardinal in 2001.

In 2013, he became the first Latin American and the first Jesuit pope.

Gregorio Borgia/AP FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd from the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica at the Vatican, March 13, 2013.

He chose his papal name in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of the poor — a name he strove to embody throughout his papacy.

Much of his teachings focused on the impoverished. He denounced certain tenets of capitalism in early writings, remarking, "How can it be that it is not a news item when an elderly homeless person dies of exposure, but it is news when the stock market loses two points?"

He also emphasized environmental stewardship, referring to the planet as our "common home" and urging the faithful to take responsibility for its care.

Sandro Perozzi/AP Pope Francis arrives at a sports center to meet children who received their first communion, in Camerino, Italy, Sunday, June 16, 2019.

His tenure was also marked by efforts to address financial scandals within the Vatican and the global crisis of clergy sexual abuse and cover-ups.

In 2018 he took a small step in reconciliation, apologizing to abuse survivors after defending a Chilean bishop accused of turning a blind eye to abuse. Later, he apologized to scores of Indigenous people in Canada who suffered abuse at Catholic-run schools.

He also formally defrocked Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, who was accused of abusing men and children for decades.

He helped establish a handbook that encouraged clergy members to report sexual abuse allegations to legal authorities.

Francis also addressed other areas of contention, including the role of women in the church, placing women in more senior roles at the Vatican.

His progressive leadership was also felt in the LGBTQ+ community. He made headlines in 2016 after saying the church "should apologize to the person who is gay whom it has offended" and encouraged parents to welcome their LGBTQ children.

In 2023, the Vatican stated that transgender people could be baptized under certain circumstances. Pope Francis also approved the blessings of same-sex couples.

His inclusive stances and focus on issues of social justice often put him at odds with more conservative members of the church.

Simone Risoluti/AP Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, arrives for a private audience with Pope Francis at The Vatican, Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.

Francis didn't shy away from international political conflicts. Placing himself in the center of Russia's war with Ukraine, allowing a Ukrainian and Russian woman to participate together in Easter services and repeatedly calling for an end to the violence.

He also met with Israeli and Palestinian families impacted by the war there; praying for both sides and calling the conflict 'terrorism,' a comment that stirred controversy in Israel.

Later in his papacy, he was frequently hospitalized and suffered from nerve pain, mobility issues and respiratory illnesses.

Francis hinted at stepping down in 2022, saying the door was open to a resignation, and "it's not strange. It's not a catastrophe. You can change the pope."