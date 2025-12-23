Tucson mural by Joe Pagac vandalized at downtown apartments; suspect arrested

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A downtown Tucson mural by local artist Joe Pagac was recently vandalized, and a 30-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

According to Tucson Police, Evan Haley Kennedy was located on scene by the responding officers. They conducted an investigation and developed probable cause to charge Kennedy with felony criminal damage and booked him into the Pima County Jail. This case will be issued to the Pima County Attorney's Office for prosecution.

The mural, painted on the exterior of the Ari on 4th Apartments, was defaced with graffiti.

KGUN 9 reached Pagac by phone while he is out of the country. Pagac said he was “really upset” to hear the news but that a repair plan is already in motion. Because the mural was finished with a protective clear coat, the first step will be a power wash to try to remove the tagger’s paint. If that does not work, Pagac said he will need to repaint the piece — a repair that could cost thousands of dollars and would be covered by the artist.

“I’m aware these things can happen with murals, and I plan to take care of it when I get back in late January. It's sad to see, but I've been very grateful for all the supportive comments I've seen online,” Pagac told KGUN 9.

Pagac also left this comment, below, on reddit, making mention of the severity of mural vandalization:

What's next for Joe Pagac?

When Pagac returns in late January 2026 from his bike tour in South America, his first project is the mural repair. But then, he has already signed on to two new big projects.

"I recently received a project in Buckeye, AZ, that I worked really hard to get and am really looking forward to, details to come. Next up in Tucson, I'll be painting the interior of the dome of the new Casino Del Sol Vahi Taa'am, very excited about that!" he added.

The casino is scheduled to open in 2027 and is getting its 28,000-pound, all-copper dome. The new property is located at 1055 West Grant Road and is set to open in early 2027. According to the tribe, the new location will add 500 new jobs while providing entertainment and hospitality. (Click here to see a pic of the dome being installed on the KGUN facebook.)

Pagac tells KGUN the square footage of the dome is nearly three times as large as his last big project at 5th and Alvernon, which up until now, was his largest project. That project was about 9,000 sq. ft. As for plans of what the new dome's interior will look like?

Says Pagac, "No mockingbirds and bright sunsets this time. The dome will feature a more subtle blue-sky vibe. It's a massive project, it's really high up, and I'll be painting upwards, so it's a challenge I'm really looking forward to."