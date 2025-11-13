Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Tucson muralist Joe Pagac dances, defies gravity and paints hope at local medical center

Joe Pagac talks newest murals, dancing to Taylor Swift, big bass and much more.
Joe Pagac Interview
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — KGUN spent the afternoon with Tucson public artist rockstar Joe Pagac at the sight of his newest murals. We discussed his motivation behind these beautiful creations and much more - everything from how he hopes people will feel when they see his work at the medical center to how he learned the new Taylor Swift dance (and much more).

And if you've ever watched some of Joe's videos on his social media, you see that he seems to not be afraid of heights. (You'll see him working on the side of buildings that are around 20-30 stories!) But you may be surprised to learn how he really feels about scaling those heights.

In this video, we visit him and his recent works...two located at the 5th and Alvernon medical building, and then there's an even newer one by Broadway and Alvernon. Check all this and more in the vid above or on the KGUN youtube.

