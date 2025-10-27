Joe Pagac's newest mural aims to put medical center visitors at ease

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — He's already completed over 1,000 murals in Tucson, but public artist Joe Pagac doesn't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. In fact, he talks with KGUN about the mural he just completed at 5th and Alvernon - no, not the one you're thinking of...you know, that big, 9000 sq. ft. bright, beautiful one featuring the Sonoran landscape, the bird, hot air balloon? No, not that one...but the other new one on the backside of that same medical building. Featuring beautiful doves and the medical symbol, Pagac talks to us about his altruistic goal in creating his newest piece in the video here:

"When people are coming to get shots, they're coming to get labs done, they're already nervous...and so I wanted this to be something that when people pull up and park here, it gives them a sense of calm and things are gonna be ok..."

Also, Pagac gives us an exclusive look (on his phone!) at his next project, a massive mural coming soon to Desert Drifter Coffee by Broadway and Alvernon:

In case you missed it, Joe also recently rehabbed his famous 'Bicycle Built for Two' sculpture, featuring a javelina riding a tandem bike. Learn a bit more about the relocation and rehab of the piece and take a look at it in its new location in this vid we posted on the KGUN Facebook page.

Keep up with Joe by visiting his site at joepagac.net or following him here on his IG.

