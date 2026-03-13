Tucson moms discuss cost-of-living concerns

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Working moms from a variety of backgrounds gathered in downtown Tucson on Thursday to share how the current state of the economy is impacting their families.

The roundtable was hosted by Honest Arizona, an organization whose goal is to hold elected officials accountable.

Six moms participated in the roundtable discussion, including Congresswoman Adelita Grijalva.

"There's an affordability crisis and mothers are trying to figure out how they're paying for healthcare, how they're paying for food and I don't think we hear enough of that – especially right now with which fire do we look at now?" Andrea Moreno, Executive Director of Honest Arizona, said.

According to data recently reported by Scripps News Group, 9 in 10 Americans believe the country is in a cost-of-living crisis.

One attendee, a single mother, described the financial pressure she is feeling.

"Food and gas is a huge, huge issue and a burden to my family right now. Me being a single mother, the only income that is dependent on my family is mine. Although I should be able to afford things like this, I get paid pretty well, I can't because of the economy," she said.

Grijalva said she has cosponsored several pieces of legislation she believes will help families, including the Healthy Families Act.

"We're going to have to put tangible plans together in order for people to see the differences in leadership that could come by having a majority change in the House of Representatives," Grijalva said.

Moreno said she plans to continue making sure those in office are aware of the issues their constituents are facing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.