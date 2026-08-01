Tucson House tenants raise asbestos concerns as affordable housing complex renovations continue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tenants at Tucson House, an affordable housing complex currently undergoing renovations, say loose asbestos from construction is making them feel unsafe and sick.

Renovations at Tucson House started in March to address safety concerns at the complex. The project is expected to be completed in 2028, according to the city of Tucson.

Michael Gutierrez has lived in Tucson House for months. When renovations started, he said he began feeling sick. After seeing asbestos warning signs during the renovations, Gutierrez said he found himself having to clean his room daily.

"I'm having them sweep my floor twice, three times a day, all the dust on there from the asbestos," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez said the situation has taken a toll on his health and his peace of mind.

"I was sweeping up every day, and I'm waking up coughing," Gutierrez said.

"I don't want to die of cancer, knowing that this could be a cause. I don't think anybody should be here while they're doing this demolition," Gutierrez said.

Gutierrez is not alone. Several tenants at Tucson House said they are facing the same issues.

"There's a lot of people tired of it. We're getting sick. It's taking years to fix this. It's really sad," Gutierrez said.

"It's over in the air, it's on the ground, it's in the rooms, it's everywhere," Gutierrez said.

The U.S. Postal Service also confirmed it had temporarily stopped delivering mail to Tucson House. In a statement to KGUN 9, USPS said in part:

"After a potential safety issue was reported, USPS briefly paused delivery out of an abundance of caution while local postal leadership worked with building management to confirm that the mail delivery area could be accessed safely and to determine whether any adjustments were needed. USPS appreciates the understanding of the residents and will continue to adjust service as necessary if safety or access conditions change. Residents with questions about mail delivery may contact USPS at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777) or their local Post Office. " United States Postal Service

When asked about the asbestos, the city of Tucson deferred to Gorman and Company, the construction managers in charge of the project. Gorman and Company confirmed crews were handling asbestos in the building and said they are working with environmental consultants every day to make sure hazardous materials are being removed safely.

They issued this statement to KGUN 9:

Gorman & Company is committed to protecting the health and safety of Tucson House residents, employees, contractors, and visitors throughout the building’s renovation.





Asbestos-containing materials are being removed by a licensed environmental-abatement contractor with more than 40 years of experience. Terracon, an independent environmental consulting firm, provides daily oversight whenever this work is underway. Its responsibilities include monitoring air quality outside the work areas, inspecting containment systems, confirming that required negative air pressure is maintained, and verifying that workers follow appropriate safety procedures.







Abatement takes place within sealed, barricaded, and clearly marked areas. Before an area is released for construction or future occupancy, Terracon conducts a visual inspection and air-clearance testing to confirm that it meets applicable standards. Any additional suspect materials encountered during construction are tested before being disturbed."

Gorman & Company

Renovations at Tucson House are expected to be completed in 2028.