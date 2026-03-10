City leaders launch rehabilitation project at Tucson House

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs and Tucson Mayor Regina Romero joined local leaders to celebrate the start of a major rehabilitation project at Tucson House, the 17-story public housing complex for older adults on North Oracle Road.

Originally built in 1963, the building will be transformed into 358 modern, affordable apartments for residents ages 55 and older, with upgraded systems, improved accessibility and new community spaces.

Michael Edmond has lived at Tucson House for over 40 years and said he is ready to see the building rebuilt.

"Tucson has been there for me, to my great surprise. People try to help each other — and do care."

Edmond said he is optimistic about what is ahead.

"My expectation is it's going to look like a new apartment complex — and there's a good chance things will be much better."

Plans to renovate began in 2018, raising over $200 million to fix up Tucson House over the next 2.5 years.

Ann Chanecka, Director of Housing and Community Development for the city of Tucson, described the scope of the work.

"We're renovating this project from the inside out — replacing elevators, plumbing, electrical, heating, and cooling — really redoing this building."

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs was among the community leaders who attended the groundbreaking. She pointed to the conditions residents have endured.

"Residents here have had to deal with out-of-service elevators, plumbing issues, and crumbling infrastructure. Every person deserves to live in a clean and safe environment."

Not all tenants are happy about living in a construction zone during the process. Edmond acknowledged the difficulty for some of his neighbors.

"I do understand how for some of my neighbors, it can be challenging because they're not used to the noise."

Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the patience of tenants will be worth it in the end.

"And at the end of two years, we'll have almost 400 affordable housing units for seniors 55 and over that we desperately need in the city."

Edmond said he hopes the project signals a broader commitment to affordable housing across the city.

"I hope this is the beginning of many affordable housing projects. Everyone in Tucson needs an affordable home."

The project is supported by a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Implementation grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and is part of the city’s Thrive in the 05 revitalization plan. City officials say the funding has helped leverage about $300 million in additional public and private investment.

Renovation work has begun, with some residents temporarily relocating within the building or off-site during the multi-year project while construction takes place.