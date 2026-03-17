Tucson gas prices climb above $4, outpacing national average

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson drivers are feeling the pinch at the pump as gas prices in Pima County climb well above the national average, with some already changing how they budget and get around.

AAA data shows the average price of unleaded regular gas in Pima County is about $4.12 per gallon—compared to the national average of $3.70. Arizona's statewide average sits at $4.33.

Experts say tensions involving Iran have made global oil markets uneasy, especially around major shipping routes in the Middle East, and that is leading to higher costs at the pump.

For Robert Schultz, a visitor from Florida, the prices in Arizona are noticeably higher than what he sees back home.

"It's phenomel how much prices—and how quickly they've gone up," Schultz said.

Schultz said the increases could have a ripple effect beyond the gas station.

"Gas prices are just the first wave. Wait till everything else goes up and getting ready for that. And it's not good for people on fixed incomes," Schultz said.

For some drivers like Eric Frias, the jump at the pump means making changes to their daily routine.

"I do need my car as I'm trying to seek work. However, with rising gas prices, I may consider taking the bus and also taking a bike to get around to get things done," Frias said.

Frias said the financial pressure is real.

"I budgeted and only put $25 worth in the tank today. So yeah, it's a struggle when you have limited resources and you have to prioritize what little money that you have," Frias said.

For Uber driver Edwin Nunez, gas is a daily expense.

"I look for savings whenever I fill up because I use a lot of gas everyday, driving for Uber my main source of income. Before, I would put in $20 or $25. Now, I put in $40 to $45. It's a big difference," Nunez said.

Nunez said the added cost adds up fast.

"That's about $150 more I spend per month because of the high price of gas," Nunez said.

Until prices level out, many drivers say they are stretching every gallon.

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