Tucson bar shooting ruled a targeted hate crime, and here's what local and state bias data reveals

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A memorial is growing outside Venture-N, where two men were shot and killed early Monday morning in what detectives say was a targeted attack motivated by hate toward the LGBTQIA+ community.

The victims have been identified as Vincent Siqueiros, 42, and Cameron Capara, 33.

Athena Kehoe Memorial outside Venture-N bar

Police say the suspect died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Detectives found no apparent connection between the suspect and the victims.

Community vigil held for victims of LGBT+ targeted hate crime

After reviewing surveillance video and searching the suspect's home, detectives found a note indicating the suspect acted alone and that the shooting was a targeted attack motivated by hate toward the LGBTQIA+ community. Police say the suspect had no prior contacts with the Tucson Police Department and had only recently arrived in the Tucson area.

JJ McKinney

Under federal law, a hate crime is defined as a criminal act motivated by bias against race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, or other protected characteristics. In Arizona, state law allows a judge to impose a harsher sentence when bias is found to be a factor in a felony conviction.

The Tucson Police Department recorded eight bias or hate crimes in 2023, 16 in 2024, and seven in 2025. Those numbers include bias crimes that are based on ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, and other factors.

Looking specifically at anti-LGBTQIA+ bias, the FBI's Crime Data Explorer shows three reported offenses in Tucson between August 2021 and August 2026. Across Arizona, there were 86 reported offenses in that category during the same time period.

For resources and support for Tucson's LGBTQIA+ community, click here.