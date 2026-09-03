Community vigil held for victims of LGBT+ targeted hate crime

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Thousands of people gathered in Tucson Wednesday evening for a candlelight vigil to remember Vincent Anthony Siqueiros, 42, and Cameron Davis Capara, 33, who were shot and killed outside the Venture-N Bar early Monday morning. Police say a 44-year-old gunman attacked what authorities are stating was a hate crime against the LGBT+ community.

LGBT+ organizers from across southern Arizona held the vigil to bring the community together in remembrance of the two men.

Sam Cloud of Tucson Queer Story spoke at the vigil.

"There has been an outpouring of support and collaboration amongst more organizations than I can even name in an effort to bring the community together tonight in a peaceful, safe, respectful manner," Cloud said.

"Two amazing humans from our community are gone. And they are not a statistic. They are not a national headline. They were human beings. They were people that this community loved, and they loved people in this community," Cloud said.

Friends and family shared stories about Vincent and Cameron while calling for an end to the violence.

Vincent's sister remembered her brother's courage.

"He knew pain, so young, in ways people could never understand. And despite that, he chose to live a life of joy and fearlessness," Vincent's sister said. "Vincent was a proud gay man. And I want my two boys, Lawson and Elliot, to grow up in a world knowing the truth about their uncle Vincent. He was brave enough to live authentically in a world that sometimes told him his authentic self was unacceptable."

Maria Sohn Hasman, a close friend of Cameron's who marched alongside him at protests across Tucson as activists, spoke about the loss.

"He dedicated hours of his life every single week for years, documenting everything that was going on in the community and fighting for a better world," Sohn Hasman said.

"Everything that Cameron did in his life was with love and with grace, and it's so unfair that he would be taken from us like this...in hatred."

While Siqueiros and Capara's death have put Hasman through grief, she wants to remember everything they did for the community.

"Cameron and Vincent had so much love around them, and put so much love into the world too. They just had such strong senses of justice," Sohn Hasman said.

Cameron's father addressed the crowd with a message of remembrance.

"I hope we remember Cameron. When we remember Cameron, we don't remember how we lost him, but I hope we remember how he lived and wanted the same for all of us. We love you, Cameron," his father said.