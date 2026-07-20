Witness describes chaos before gunfire erupts in downtown Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nine people were shot outside Empire Pizza in downtown Tucson on 6th and Congress around 2 a.m. Sunday. A male suspect was also shot by a Tucson police officer after fleeing the scene.

According to the Tucson Police Department (TPD), officers in the area heard multiple gunshots and immediately responded on foot. When they arrived, they saw a male suspect running from the scene.

"Officers gave that suspect repeated commands before ultimately one of those officers discharged his department issued firearm at that suspect, striking him," Officer Frank Magos, TPD public information officer said in a press conference.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: 10 people struck in downtown Tucson mass shooting; Officer shoots armed suspect

Magos says no officers were injured and the suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. His identity has not been released at this time.

Anais Camacho says she was outside of Empire Pizza as the shooting unfolded.

"So my cousins were out here getting pizza last night and I had like a gut feeling that we should leave and pretty much as soon as we got up, there were some guys fighting and I shouldn't have butted my butt in, but I did. I was like, stop fighting and then instantly he like lifted his shirt up, and I didn't even see the gun, but I knew what that meant," Camacho said.

"So I yelled at everybody to like run away like but I guess I said it in Spanish — I didn't realize. I said he has a gun, he has a gun and nobody like moved and I had to like grab my cousin and we dipped and as soon as we bent the corner, shots fired."

Camacho said she heard four or five gunshots and her cousin heard six.

Nine victims lives were changed after getting shot, primarily in the extremities, including their arms and legs, according to TPD. They were transported to the hospital in critical condition. The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team will be handling the criminal investigation.

Empire Pizza released a statement on Instagram:

"At approximately 2 a.m., there was a shooting outside our restaurant. Our thoughts and prayers to the victims of this senseless act of violence. There were two victims on our patio. The bullets came from outside. There were other victims. Our prayers go out to all of you. We opened 16 years ago. We opened before the streetcar, before private development and before Rio Nuevo. It breaks our hearts to see what downtown has become. There is a stronger security presence guarding our bus station than any other business in downtown. In gathering camera footage for the police investigation, we noticed an amazing act of bravery from TPD. Under a minute from when injuries seem to occur, two TPD officers were on this scene and immediately rendered first aid to the victims. They ran into the line of fire immediately and selflessly rendering assistance."

Camacho says unfortunately, she's no stranger to danger in downtown Tucson.

"I always tell my family and friends this. Once we're out at 1:30 (am), let's go home because after 1:30 people always start fighting. People get they're drunk, they want pizza, and it always happens right here in this line or in this area in this corner. I've been through another shooting the exact same way right here on this corner and last time they let out three shots, so I kind of knew once people get rowdy, go home, you know," Camacho added.

She says she's thankful her and her family are safe.

"Yeah, I'm feeling grateful that me and my family are all OK, that we were able to escape and I was able to come back for my sister," Camacho said.

Belicia Lynch, a Tucsonan who was downtown that night, said she and her friends narrowly avoided the shooting.

"I think we walked out of the club around like 1:50 a.m. and usually like my friend group will go to Empire, get a slice of pizza, but we ended up leaving early and walking to our cars," Lynch said. "So by the time everything happened we were already under the bridge, but we couldn't hear anything."

Lynch said violence in downtown Tucson is not surprising and believes something has to change.

"I know city council will be busy this week. I know for a fact they will be busy. That's gonna be interesting. I'll probably be there too. I kinda wanna see what happens. There's gonna be a lot of voices of concern within the community. I think there's a lot of issues happening not just gun violence, but also the Sun Link has been having issues," Lynch said. "There's been public transportation issues. It's been reoccurring, and I think all of that's going to be thrown at city council, and it's going to be an issue that they need to tackle this week."

She said even though violence is prevalent in the area, it's not going to deter her from going out.

"I'm still here. Unfortunately this is a sad reality here in America is coming out, you kind of have to accept the fact that you're not safe. That is pretty sad to think about, but I feel like gun violence has been on the rise, especially in my lifetime," Lynch said.

This is still an active investigation. Authorities are asking anyone with information or video footage to contact 88-CRIME.