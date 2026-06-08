TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Sun Tran workers represented by Teamsters Local 104 voted 99% in favor of authorizing a strike on Sunday, June 7, 2026, as the union's collective bargaining agreement approaches its 11:59 p.m. June 30 expiration.

Karla Schumann, Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 104, said the vote reflects the frustration and determination of Sun Tran's workforce.

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Sun Tran workers vote 99% in favor of strike authorization ahead of June 30 contract deadline

"We appreciate the incredible engagement and solidarity shown by our members today," Schumann said. "A 99% 'Yes' vote is not just a statistic; it is a mandate. It reflects the frustration and determination of the workers who keep Tucson moving every single day."

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Mike Sanchez, Business Representative for Local 104, said the union still hopes to avoid a work stoppage.

"We want to reach an agreement that avoids a disruption in service for the people of Tucson," Sanchez said. "However, the ball is now in the company's court. Their future actions and their seriousness at the bargaining table will determine what happens after June 30th."

Marc Monroy

Safety concerns remain a central issue in negotiations. Riders at the Ronstadt Transit Center say conditions on Tucson buses are already a problem. Ernesto Cordova said he does not feel safe riding and has witnessed violent incidents.

"I just left one of the bus stops to get here and I was sitting in between somebody smoking crystal meth and another person smoking fentanyl," Cordova said.

Cordova said he believes drivers face similar dangers.

"If their safety is in danger and I believe that it can be because I've seen guys argue over a quarter," Cordova said.

"I don't feel safe," Cordova said.

Sun Tran said it is continuing to negotiate and is committed to reaching an agreement.

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