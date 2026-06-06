Sun Tran union to hold strike authorization vote as safety concerns remain in focus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The union representing Sun Tran drivers and other transit employees is set to hold a strike authorization vote Sunday as contract negotiations continue ahead of a June 30 deadline, with worker safety remaining a central issue following a recent stabbing aboard a city bus.

The vote by members of Teamsters Local 104 comes days after a passenger was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries following a stabbing on a Sun Tran bus. The incident renewed attention on safety conditions for both riders and transit operators across Tucson’s public transportation system.

“Safety is the membership's main concern,” said Mike Sanchez, business agent for Teamsters Local 104. “And it's our main concern at the negotiating table.”

Sanchez said the vote was planned as part of the collective bargaining process and should not be interpreted as an immediate step toward a work stoppage. The union’s current five-year contract expires June 30, and negotiations with Sun Tran management remain ongoing. According to Sanchez, the authorization vote is a procedural measure commonly used during labor negotiations.

“We're here to fight for equitable contracts,” Sanchez said. “And safety not only for them but for the overall community.”

In a statement, Sun Tran acknowledged the ongoing negotiations and the upcoming vote while emphasizing its commitment to reaching an agreement and avoiding disruptions to service. Sanchez echoed that goal.

“Striking is not the first option, or something that we want to do,” he said.

The focus on safety comes as Tucson officials continue developing strategies to address crime and disorder on the transit system. Following Thursday’s stabbing, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the city is working with the Department of Transportation and Mobility, Sun Tran and the Tucson Police Department “to improve safety for our riders and operators.”

City officials have pointed to the recently approved Transit Safety and Security Action Plan, which outlines measures including expanded coordination with police, operator safety enhancements, transit ambassadors and other interventions designed to improve safety throughout the system. The broader RTA Next transportation program also includes funding proposals for increased transit security resources.

While Sanchez declined to discuss specific bargaining proposals, he sought to reassure riders concerned about a potential strike.

“If the membership chooses to authorize a strike, it doesn't go into effect at any point,” Sanchez said. “It's just something that's procedural during contract negotiations and we just want to be prepared.”

The results of Sunday’s authorization vote are expected to be announced as negotiations continue through the end of the month.