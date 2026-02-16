Sister Jose Women's Center completes major expansion to serve more women in need

Sister Jose Women's Center has completed a major expansion project that significantly increases its ability to serve women experiencing homelessness in Pima County.

The center held a ribbon cutting ceremony in honor of the accomplishment Monday morning. Donors, guardians and partners of the expansion project were in attendance, along with members of the community.

The expansion was completed in two phases, improving both capacity and services. Phase one started in 2023.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Reconstructing Sister Jose Women's Center to add more beds

"We finished the first phase in 2024, which added 12 beds. So, that's 5,000 additional overnight shelter beds that we've been offering to the women of Pima County," said MJ Chavez, CEO of Sister Jose Women's Center.

This phase also added new showers (nine total), toilets (seven total) and seven stacklable washers and dryers, includning one ADA-accessible dryer.

Phase two focused on common areas:



1,395 sq. ft. expansion, including front lobby, volunteer hub, provider office and meeting space

Expanded kitchen by 57 sq. ft. with donated commercial shelving

Enlarged multi-use dining area

Added secured janitorial room and additional volunteer/staff restroom

Remodeled ADA restroom.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Downtown women's shelter begins phase 2 of expansion project

"We've been able to make sure that all of our guests are able to be inside in an air-conditioned space while they receive services from us," Chavez said.

Data from the ASU School of Social Work, Office of Sex Trafficking Intervention Research shows that in fiscal year 2025, Sister Jose's recorded 23,690 visits, reflecting the growing demand for services.

The need for these services is critical. On any given day, more than 150 women receive services at Sister Jose's, with safety being a primary concern for many who seek help.

"70% of them have been victims of crime, assault, or violence on the streets. And that is part of the reason why they need a safe space to be. We've also found about 60% of them have been victims of sexual assault, either as adults or as children. So, we're talking about a group of folks who have just not had safety around them," Chavez said.

During the ribbon cutting ceremony, Chavez said consistency was key over the last few years. She says, thanks to help from the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, the center was able to provide three meals a day for all women seeking help.

"Our center needs to remain so that we can provide that safety for them," Chavez added.

Tracie, who became a guest in mid-January, is currently looking for employment while participating in the center's Impact Project, which allows extended stays for women working toward stability.

"If you're struggling, come here. I usually like to stay in my own lane, that works best for me. But the women here really help each other," Tracie said.

The $1.2 million expansion project, which I first covered in 2024, represents a crucial milestone for the organization that has become a lifeline for vulnerable women in the community. Chavez said the City of Tucson and the Arizona Department of Housing were both major contributors to the project, along with many other donors who helped move the expansion to completion.

The growth has even exceeded founder Jean Fedigan's expectations.

"We grew by 40% last year. My guess is we will grow that much again this year. So, the need is huge," Fedigan said.

Fedigan tells me she is so grateful to witness the expansion. When she founded the center in 2009, it was only her and 12 women.

Sister Jose's, located at 1050 S. Park Ave., is a low-barrier shelter for women and their experiencing homelessness. More information about their services is here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.