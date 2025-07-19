Downtown women's shelter begins phase 2 of expansion project

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Big changes are underway in downtown Tucson at Sister José Women’s Center. The non-profit is on Phase 2 of its expansion project, adding more services and support for women experiencing homelessness.

I've followed Sister José's expansion project since early last year. Now, over the next eight to 10 weeks, Sister José is adding nearly 1,400 sq. ft. of space, giving the shelter the room it needs to serve more women.

On any given day, the shelter provides housing and resources to over 100 women and their pets experiencing homelessness.

“We have 54 overnight beds at this point and we average about 73 daily guests that come in for food, laundry, showers, and afternoon respite," said CEO MJ Chavez.

Chavez says the shelter is bursting through the seams and more women are turning to the shelter for support as costs continue to rise.

“This expansion is really going to allow us to continue to serve these ladies in a more relaxed environment," said Chavez.

Chavez shares in part how Phase 2 is funded, as construction is estimated at $700,000.

"We have received funds from the Arizona Department of Housing. We have received funds from the Wild Gifting Project," said Chavez. "We've received funds in Arizona Complete Health, as well as the Rotary Club of Tucson, specifically meant for our expansion, as well as many individual and private donors that, as they've given either annual gifts or monthly gifts, have directed it specifically to the expansion."

The expansion includes:



A provider office for outside services

An expanded dining/multi-purpose room

A conference/group meeting room

A separate entrance and exit with double doors

A dedicated volunteer office

An expanded front desk for up to three staff members

Increased kitchen space

And an additional bathroom for staff and volunteers.

“That additional ability to serve the unhoused is really what's most exciting, I think, for our volunteers, for our staff and for myself," Chavez said.

While construction is underway, the kitchen will close for three weeks, but meals will still be provided.

“We will continue to provide all the same amount and number of meals to our day guests as well as our overnight guests, but we will be serving cold meals, lunches and dinners," said Chavez.

Construction is expected to end in early 2026.