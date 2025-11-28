Salvation Army feeds hundreds in the community with a Thanksgiving Meal

Through donations and support, The Salvation Army has made over 150 turkeys, 300 pounds of potatoes, 300 pounds of veggies, 300 pounds of stuffing, and 25 gallons of gravy to make over 800 meals to feed the community here at this Thanksgiving feast.

All of it was used to feed hundreds of people, with lines stretching around the Salvation Army's Hospitality House.

KGUN 9 was able to speak to a few citizens as they were enjoying their meals, including Raymond Mathis, who says it’s the community that’s the best part of his meal.

"Oh, man, it feels good to be around people," Mathis said. You know, it’s a blessing to tell you the truth. Just to see a lot of people, different colors and races, Man, get together on a special occasion.

He was joined by others...including citizen Vanessa Estrada.

"We’re all just enjoying a good meal and not speaking hate to each other," Estrada said. "There's no hate, no animosity, and no arguments.

Salvation Army Tucson Coordinator Major Andres Espinoza says it’s a group effort to make this lunch happen every year.

"Thank you to the community, we have the turkeys, we have donations, the device, we have everything," Espinoza said. "It's all thanks to the great community that we have in Tucson, which put all the pieces together."

Those meals were put together by volunteers spending their Thanksgiving serving others.

"It’s a hard time, and everyone’s going through it," Volunteer Reina Willerup says. "So whatever you can do, whatever you can give, even if it’s just time, it really helps."

As Mathis and Estrada finished their meals, they spoke about what they’re thankful for.

"Thankful to have my health, thankful for my kids, and I'm thankful for my family," Estrada continues.

"I’m thankful for my new apartment, I’m living in, and I’m thankful for being here in a fellowship of people."

"Everything has been all right," Mathis stated. I work, I’m retired from my job, and I have my own place, and everything goes smoothly. I'm thankful just to be alive, man."