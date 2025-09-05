Protestors hold press conference to speak out against the Big Beautiful Bill

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Nearly 100 people brought picket signs and their frustrations to Juan Ciscomani's office, with disapproval over his support of The Big Beautiful Bill, and demands to support their healthcare.

Elected officials, community leaders, and people from all across Arizona held a press conference, calling out Ciscomani's actions.

The Big Beautiful Bill was signed into law in July of 2025.

The bill, supported by President Donald Trump and some members of the Republican Party, would extend Trump's tax cuts from 2017.

However, protestors are worried that these cuts will come at the cost of cuts in healthcare, Medicaid, and SNAP benefits, hurting thousands of Arizonans.

Political organizer Marissa Sanders says she's one of those Arizonans affected.

“ I’m a single mother of two. I do have a child with special needs," Sanders said. "Having this medical assistance is how I get the care that my child needs to help. This will cut a lot of things in our community.”

Arizona State Senate Minority Leader Priya Sundareshan and Arizona Representative Nancy Gutierrez came to speak in what they say has been a weekly effort from citizens.

“I want to point out that our representative, Juan Ciscomani, doesn’t listen to his constituents, the people you know, he doesn’t show up at events," Gutierrez said.

“Regular working-class people, the most vulnerable in our communities, need this support so that they can move forward," Sundareshan said.

In a prior interview with KGUN 9, Congressman Ciscomani had this to say about the bill:

"We know that with any decision we make, there will be a split decision. In this case, other people are going to like it; some people aren’t. That’s just the nature of this district."

Organizers at the press conference, like Valeria Espinoza and Anna Karina Rodriguez, want more from the congressman.

“We've been asking for town halls. We've been asking for his presence. We've been asking to come into his office, all of it," Espinoza said.

"So, it's important for us to make sure that he knows that what he's done to our community is wrong," Rodriguez said.