Ciscomani defends position in evenly divided Congressional District 6

Congressman Juan Ciscomani is defending the massive budget bill that's now law. His Congressional office has been the focus of numerous protests the last several months.

Ciscomani told KGUN 9 that he has spent much of the Congressional summer break explaining and educating his constituents about what is in the Big Beautiful Bill.

"We know whatever decision we make is going to be a split decision," said Rep. Ciscomani.

During a sit-down interview at his Congressional office on the east side, Ciscomani tells KGUN 9 that he understands the makeup of his district.

"Some people are going to like it, other people are not going to like it. That's just the nature of this district."

Rollcall.com recently ranked Arizona's CD 6 as the second-most evenly divided Congressional district in the country. Ciscomani knows he has to defend his voting record, especially with recent protests at his office about the Big Beautiful Bill.

KGUN 9 pressed him on Medicaid cuts. An estimated 290,000 Arizonans could lose Medicaid coverage by 2034, according Congressional Budget Office projections.

But Ciscomani said he has seen a lot of misinformation that he has to refute.

"When they're putting up a story or an example of someone with disabilities, or a single mom, or a senior, or someone in poverty losing Medicaid benefits, that's false," Ciscomani said. "That's not even going to happen. We are targeting people that should be working, that are not working."

Critics point to impending cuts to rural healthcare found in the new law. Ciscomani told KGUN 9 that he helped secure a provision in the bill to establish a $50 billion rural hospital fund to keep those hospitals open.

KGUN 9 asked Ciscomani about tax cuts in the new law, critics say are for billionaires.

"This is all about small businesses, seniors, people working for wages and overtime," said Ciscomani. "These are the majority of people in my district. That's why I'm so excited about this bill."

Ciscomani also told KGUN 9 that he is pleased with the additional funding for border security in the new law, which included funding for more agents, technology and border walls.

He will return to Washington next Tuesday.