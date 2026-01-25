Protesters march through Tucson after Minneapolis Shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — More than 100 people marched through the streets of Midtown, following the deadly shooting of Alex Pretti and Renee Good by federal agents in Minneapolis, expressing their opposition to ICE and the Trump administration's immigration enforcement policies.

The protest, which began at Freedom Park, brought together several local activist groups responding to what they called an execution by federal agents.

Party for Socialism and Liberation organizer, Tanya Nunez, said ICE's presence in the community has directly impacted her life and many others.

"There's a lot of frustration, desperation, fear even," Nunez said. "I'm the daughter of immigrants, and the immigrant community is scared."

Despite the fear, Nunez said the community is standing up for what they believe is right.

"We have to speak out for those that cannot and be out here and show Trump and ICE that we are not going to let them keep getting away with this," Nunez said. "We are going to fight back."

Nunez worked together with several activist groups in the city and addressed the crowd, rallying protesters around her message of resistance.

"We're here in response to the execution that federal agents have committed in Minneapolis against a legal observer, Alex Pretti," Nunez said. "So the community has shown up to let ICE know that we don't want them here, that we think what they've done is horrific and we will not allow this to continue to happen."

Protester Ariane Chavez emphasized the importance of grassroots organizing.

"We're not outnumbered, we're simply outorganized," Chavez said. "So we need to talk to our neighbors, we need to talk to our classmates, our workers, and fight back against this administration."

Sparrow Owens, another protester, felt galvanized by Nunez's message and highlighted the national scope of the issue.

"We want to make it clear that this is a nationwide problem, and that Minneapolis isn't alone in its fight," Owens said.

The protesters marched through the streets, stopping traffic as they made their way to the U.S. Border Patrol Tucson Sector's headquarters.

Nunez said protests like this can change the community in more ways than one.

"Actions like this let people know that the masses are with the immigrant community," Nunez said. "The masses are going to defend the immigrant communities, but also showing the power of the people,"

Nunez's message to the community and the American people ended with this...

"It's us who make this country run and we could shut it down," Nunez said.