Pima Medical Institute vet tech program gives students hands on learning at TRAK ranch

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Medical Institute's two-year vet tech program offers students a unique opportunity to get hands-on learning outside of the classroom.

"We came out and took a tour of the place and talk about what we're looking to do on our end and talk about things that we could offer in return," said Katie Foust, the program director at PMI, "And it seemed like it was a going to be a great deal. So we started coming out, bringing our students out right away."

Students get the opportunity to work on basic vet skills they learn inside the classroom with the ranches many different animals.

“I just wanted to get in and work with animals as soon as I can, ethically,” said Hailey Rineer, a student at PMI.

And for other students like Zenya Nido, they are thankful for the chance to learn at TRAK.

“As someone who has never had background experience on working with livestock, but has always wanted to, I think that it's very nice of them to give us that opportunity to work with the animals here,” said Nido.

And while the classroom is essential for any vet tech student, Foust says, this is just as important.

“You can't just learn everything just off of a textbook,” said Foust.

This program is one of several different programs that TRAK offers, including rehabilitation services we told you about in February.

One program coming up at TRAK is their summer camp which kicks off May 27th; there will be different sessions running through August 2nd.

Registration and more information can be found on their website.