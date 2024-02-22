TRAK Ranch brings joy and therapy to Tucson residents of all shapes and sizes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A hidden gem just off North Alvernon and River, TRAK Ranch has been serving the Tucson community for over 15 years.

The Therapeutic Ranch for Animals and Kids offers therapy services and other programs for anyone over the age of four.

They give the community the chance to come in and bond with a variety of their 60-plus animals on the ranch.

“It's just that immediate connection back to you know, even when you first had your own dog, you know, you were probably four years old, and you love that animal with everything you had," said McKinley Huddleston, program director at TRAK, "And so everyone that gets to come here and experience these animals gets to experience that love.”

The animals at the ranch include over 20 horses, 3 donkeys, rabbits, pigs, ducks, chickens and more.

The volunteer program allows ranch hands to build relationships with the animals.

Relationships, Huddleston says, can help you feel right where you need to be.

“It's just a place where they can be themselves. They can explore, they can enjoy, they can learn. And they can really have a sense of belonging here,” said Huddleston.

Programs at TRAK include volunteer programs, camps for kids and other events like field trips.

Spring camps this year kick off in March with three sessions throughout the month.

Session 1 – March 11th – 15th 2024

Session 2 – March 18th – 22nd 2024

Session 3 – March 25th – 29th 2024