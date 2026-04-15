Pima Community College opens $1.2M training center to prepare students for skilled trades

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima Community College has opened a newly expanded Building and Construction Technology Center, aimed at preparing students for careers in skilled trades through hands-on training.

The 25,000-square-foot facility, located at the college’s downtown campus, was funded in part by more than $1.2 million in federal funding and is designed to expand workforce training opportunities across Southern Arizona.

School leaders say the new center reflects a broader effort to prepare students for careers in high-demand industries.

“We’re all about trying to have our local community be ready to serve in the workforce, have great careers and great jobs and this facility is really a manifestation of that effort,” said Jeffrey Nasse, chancellor of Pima Community College.

The expanded space is more than ten times larger than the previous facility, allowing more students to train in a setting designed to mirror real job environments.

“We try to make this as real as possible… Build their confidence before we start putting them on the real technical side of things that might be what you’d see when you’re out in the field,” said John Gerard, department head of Building and Construction Trades.

Programs offered at the center include HVAC, plumbing, carpentry and construction-related fields, all built around the needs of employers in the region.

“There’s nothing wrong with working in the trades. You can make a good living for the rest of your life. You can build generational wealth with it,” Gerard said.

College officials say the programs are designed to move students into the workforce quickly.

“These are reasonably fast programs and you can get out and working quickly at a high paying job,” Nasse said.

In addition to serving new students, the center will also provide opportunities for people already working in the trades to gain new skills or advance their careers.

Gerard said the college works closely with industry partners to ensure students are learning skills that translate directly into the workforce.

The opening comes as demand for skilled trades workers continues to grow, with school leaders emphasizing the importance of hands-on training in preparing students for long-term careers.