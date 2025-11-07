Pima Area Labor Federation hosts Drive-Through Food Bank; Congresswoman-Elect Adelita Grijalva assists

As snap benefits stay paused for millions across the country...Including right here in Tucson...Local food banks have stepped up to help feed our communities.

The Pima Area Labor Federation and AFL-CIO have joined in, hosting a drive-through food bank to support families through the longest government shutdown in U.S. History.

Multiple organizations brought various kinds of food and supplies, including the Pima Area Labor Federation and AFL-CIO, to help anyone affected by the government shutdown.

The drive-through food bank is helping people from all walks of life

Like Romelia Miranda, a mother struggling to afford enough food to feed her family.

"So I have a family of five, me, my husband, and my three kids," Miranda said. With the government shutdown, it’s tough. Prices are very high at the store. Sometimes we can’t afford certain things, and we have to go a different route."

Miranda isn’t alone.

Misty Drane and her husband are both furloughed federal workers who are the primary providers for their family. They say the shutdown has taken away crucial income to keep them afloat.

"We have kids at home, and due to the government shutdown, we’ve been struggling," Drane said. "Not having any income right now and not knowing when it’s going to end has caused so much stress."

Stories like Miranda's and Drane's are the reason that PALF, The Community Food Bank, and multiple organizations joined forces to help.

"We’re opening this up to anybody that’s affected by the snap cuts for families that are no longer going to be able to get food, or not be able to get food stamps," Piam Area Labor Federation Chair Cecilia Valdez stated. "We fill up your car with the food that you need."

Congresswoman-elect Adelita Grijalva joined in and spread the word on social media.

"This shutdown is prolonged and we don’t know when it’s going to be over," Grijalva stated. "So Many people are struggling with where their next meal is going to come from. Couple that with the uncertainty of SNAP and WIC. However, this is just a little something to help get through some of the rougher times. We're all going to do what we can to get through this together, and hopefully that we can get Congress open and working again for the people."

"I’m very grateful for what they are doing," Miranda stated. "God bless them."

KGUN9 has compiled a page of a wide range of organizations that can help provide food or be a place where you can volunteer your help. You can find it at this link.

https://www.kgun9.com/news/local-news/a-helping-hand-food-resources-in-southern-arizona