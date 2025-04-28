Serving up success: PCC's training the next generation of Tucson's growing hospitality industry

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Leaders from Pima Community College lined up at PCC's Desert Vista campus to cut the ribbon on their new Center of Excellence in Hospitality Leadership Friday.

For those like aspiring executive chef Jayce Avila, the ribbon-cutting event was a hands-on learning experience in every aspect of hospitality.

“It’s not just people, it’s not just food, it’s not just business; it’s all of them at the same time," Avila said. "You can’t have one of them without the other.”

The nearly $4 million remodel aimed to add new technology to every corner of the hospitality industry, from equipment in teaching kitchens to a custom virtual reality lab.

A PCC representative said the college partnered with more than 40 local and national hospitality industry professionals to match their classrooms to the industry's current standards.

The tourism industry is growing in Tucson.

In 2023, the Arizona Office of Tourism released data showing $4.2 billion in tax revenues with an increase in visitation, visitor spending and jobs in tourism.

In February of 2025, Tucson was named one of the top 25 places to visit by the BBC.

“We are a great destination," said President of Visit Tucson Felipe Garcia, one of the speakers at the ribbon cutting. "We are a great hospitality [and] food city, and we should be proud of it.”

Students like Avila say they're excited for the chance to share Southern Arizona's food, culture and history with visitors.

“To be able to tell them where I’m from and what I do and what I love," Avila said. "It just kind of reminds you that community’s important.”