PCC opens small business hub for community entrepreneurs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds gathered at Pima Community College's Downtown Campus Tuesday evening for the grand opening of the Southern Arizona Technology and Entrepreneurship Center, or SATEC.

The center will give Tucsonans the space and guidance needed to start their very own small businesses.

PCC Business student Rebecca Ursule is one of those people.

“I lived in a refugee community for over 15 years," she said. "And as a refugee for all those years, I realized there are some gaps.”

She is working on two non-profits aimed at closing those gaps.

"We’re going to be working on providing basic needs to underprivileged communities, possibly all over the world,” she said.

SATEC's manager, Lydia Kennedy is a Tucson local and self-described serial entrepreneur.

“The biggest challenges are really knowing what to do," said Kennedy. "A lot of times people say ‘I have this great idea, but I don’t know where to start.’”

Small businesses have been booming since the start of the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Treasury says small businesses have created 70% of net new jobs since 2019.

However, the Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that 80% of new businesses make it through the first year. After five years, only 50% remain. Only about 30% of businesses make it past the 10 year mark.

SATEC aims to help entrepreneurs set up their businesses with the infrastructure to help them stay open long term.

“The biggest challenge, one of them, that my partners and I find is making sure our values align as we grow,” said Libby Tobey, one of the part owners of Popcycle.

Popcycle is no stranger to small business struggles. The shop, founded in 2008, sells the artwork from the owners and local artists.

As the world changed, the business had to adapt, learning to market through the pandemic and navigate social media.

“You have to wear a lot of different hats," Tobey said. "Or have an incredible team, or train constantly.”

SATEC aims to give members that type of training.

To take advantage of SATEC's amenities, hopeful entrepreneurs must apply on the website.