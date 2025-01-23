Career and Technical Education programs driving PCC enrollment growth

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Students enrolling at Southern Arizona's largest community college are getting their hacks — and additional credit hours — in.

Pima Community College is marking its eighth consecutive semester of enrollment growth, with the spring 2025 semester showing a 5.64% increase in total enrollment compared to the spring semester last year.

The institution welcomed 49,482 class registrations, while its student headcount reached 16,827, a 3.09% rise from spring 2024.

“This sustained growth highlights the demand for our academic programs, the commitment of our faculty and staff, and the trust the community places in PCC,” said Chancellor Jeffrey P. Nasse.

The college continues to offer affordable, high-quality education through flexible options like online, hybrid, and in-person classes.

One standout area is PCC’s Information Technology and Cybersecurity program, which has grown significantly since its inception in 2019.

According to Chris Bonhorst, Academic Director of I.T. and Cybersecurity, the program has experienced a 325% increase in enrollment, rising from 90 to nearly 500 students. "We've had students coming out with just their associate degree earning $90,000," Bonhorst said.

Students in the program, such as Dianeliz So, emphasize the practical skills they gain. “We’re learning how to protect people, and I want to protect my family from getting hacked,” So said.

Another student, Roberto Perez, reflected on the program’s career advantages. “I realized it probably wouldn’t be viable to do construction my entire life,” he shared.

Affordability remains a cornerstone of PCC’s appeal.

At just over $100 per credit hour, PCC offers a significant cost advantage compared to the University of Arizona’s $525 per credit hour.

Jim Craig, Dean of Business, I.T., and Hospitality Leadership, highlighted the benefit. “You can take the same courses at a fraction of the cost.”

PCC’s programs also provide pathways to advanced degrees or immediate employment. “Students can transfer to the University of Arizona or secure jobs right out of school,” Craig said.

With enrollment open for 14-week and 8-week classes, PCC continues to position itself as a top choice for education and workforce development in southern Arizona.