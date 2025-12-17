Operation Relay: Tucson police launch year-long operation to improve safety at Midtown parks

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Police officers are increasing their presence at Midtown parks as part of a new year-long initiative called "Operation Relay" aimed at making public spaces safer and more welcoming for community members.

The operation targets 18 parks in the Midtown division after officers noticed these locations were becoming frequent sites for drug use and other illegal activities.

"We want everybody to use the park, but we want them to use it safely and within the guidelines of the law," Lt. David Ortiz, patrol commander for Tucson Police said.

The initiative focuses on prevention through regular officer patrols, with each of the 18 parks assigned to a specific patrol squad. Community Service Officers (CSOs) will often be the first responders people encounter at the parks.

"The health of the park will be monitored each month," Ortiz said.

CSOs are trained to engage with park visitors and address issues before they escalate. They also connect people experiencing homelessness with resources for substance abuse treatment, housing assistance and other services.

"Our CSOs are also trained in being able to point maybe an unsheltered person in the direction of getting help, whether that be substance abuse, housing, whatever it may be, they are trained in the resources," Ortiz said.

The department uses a layered response system that begins with warnings and escalates if problematic behavior continues.

"Then that CSO may elect to have a uniformed officer come out and actually enforce the statutes or the park ordinances that are going on at the parks," Ortiz said.

Tucson Police plans to evaluate the program's effectiveness after one year by analyzing data including calls for service and overall park activity levels.

Lt. Ortiz encourages park visitors to speak with officers on-site and to call 311 for non-emergency concerns.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.